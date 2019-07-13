2019 Renault Duster: What’s New?

A few days ago, Renault launched the facelifted version of the Duster. This 5-seater car is placed in the mid-SUV segment and is one of Renault’s best-selling car after the Kwid. The 2019 Duster gets a load of cosmetic upgrades like a new tri-winged chrome grille, dual-tone body colour and a set of new muscular skid plates. The new version of the Duster also gets an advanced AWD system in the top variant for better off-road performance. Let’s have a look at all the new features of the 2019 Renault Duster:

Design and Exterior

The 2019 Duster now gets a new tri-winged full chrome grille, a new dual-tone body colour front bumper along with muscular skid plates, a new signature projector headlamp with LED DRLs and a broader and bigger hood. The overall design layout of the car remains the same, however, Renault has managed to make the new Duster even more attractive by adding 2 attractive new paint schemes: Caspian Blue and Mahogany Brown.

Interior and Features

The Duster now gets a host of new practical features such as 16-inch diamond cut alloys and projector headlamps. Other safety features like Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder and a speed alert system are standard across all variants. The Duster now also gets a new 17.64 cm touchscreen MediaNAV system that comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition and EcoGuide, which is a system that monitors driving patterns and provides guidelines to improve fuel efficiency. The new version also gets an illuminated and cooled glovebox.

Off-road Capabilities

The top-end variant of the Duster is also equipped with an advanced All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system. The Duster gets a standard ground clearance of 205 mm and about 210 mm in the top-end AWD variant. The SUV is now also fitted with a set of new rugged skid plates to provide the car with an impressive offroad stance along with extra protection for the underbody on rough terrains.

Variants and Prices