Over 700 Units Of Maruti Gypsy Delivered To The Indian Army In June 2020

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy is an iconic vehicle for more than one reason. Its all-round utility and reliability have made it one of the longest serving vehicles in the Indian armed forces. Such is its following that even after being commercially discontinued for almost two years now, Maruti Suzuki still keeps on supplying the army with large numbers of Gypsy.

The company has now reported that it has supplied the Indian Army with more than 700 units of the vehicle in the month of June. The exact figures are estimated to be 718 units. The Gypsy units were delivered to the Indian Army after requests from relevant quarters were made previously.

Details of the Gypsy

The Gypsy is powered by a BS4 compliant 1.3-litre petrol motor at its heart and its proven capabilities have served the Indian Army for numerous years, especially in mountainous terrains. This engine cranks out 80 bhp and 103 Nm of torque. The car comes with a four-wheel-drive setup as standard, and also gets a low-range gearbox.

The universal selling point of Gypsy has been its low-cost maintenance and the fact that it has been with the forces for quite some time. This can be of crucial help in far-flung areas of the country where Indian Army personnel need to carry out patrolling duties. The car’s comparatively compact proportions and the familiarity with its mechanics are added boon in hilly roads.

As mentioned earlier, the production of Gypsy for civilian purposes has been discontinued and it is currently manufactured exclusively for the Indian Army since it does not comply with the updated safety regulations on Indian roads, hence, was discontinued. It is reported that the Indian Army had previously managed a waiver to allow for the vehicle to remain in its service.

While fans of Maruti Gypsy were disappointed when it was discontinued and some of them even wanted the SUV to return to production. While the Gypsy won’t be returning to production anytime but Maruti Suzuki might bring in the Jimny in the country. The Jimny was earlier showcased at the AutoExpo 2020 and gathered widespread attention from all off-roading enthusiasts.

Also READ: Toyota Fortuner Turns Into A Badass Off-Roader

Maruti Suzuki is planning to start the production of the international spec Jimny Sierra at its Gujarat plant from where it will get exported to other countries. The company has already confirmed that the 3-door version, which is sold at the international markets, will not be launched in India since it doesn’t fit the demand of the Indian consumers. Whether a supposed 5-door version for the Indian market will be made or not, is still not confirmed.