Okinawa Introduces E-Scooter With Range Of 110 km At A Price Of INR 79,277/

India has been struggling with pollution for the longest. Amidst this, new age entrepreneurs identified the challenge and envisioned a pollution-free India. Startups in India are helping the Government to fulfill its mission of shifting vehicles from ICE to EVs as a solution to this vision.

One of the major concerns of people who are planning to buy an electric two-wheeler is the range that the machine can provide in a single charge. Gurgaon-based electric vehicle manufacturer Okinawa has tried to solve this issue with its Praise Pro electric scooter.

Powertrain & Range

The Praise Pro is powered by a 1000-watt BLDC Waterproof motor which gives 2500-watt peak power. This enables the scooter to offer an impressive range of up to 100 – 110 km on a single charge and can achieve a top speed of 70 kmph. The scooter is equipped with a 2Kw detachable lithium-ion battery, which will address the issues related to battery charging plugs in parking for the people who stay in high rise buildings. It comes with a removable battery with easy to charge on any 5 Amp plug similar to where we charge our Mobile phones. It takes just 3 hours for the battery to get fully charged.

Design

The e-scooter is available in 3 colors – Glossy Red Black, Glossy sparkle black and Glossy Blue Black. Praise Pro gives a style statement with eye-catchy design. It comes with a stylish LED Projector headlamp with DRLs and Rear Led with defogger. It also flaunts Aluminum Alloy Wheels

Features

The e-scooter comes with a host of features like – Digital speedometer, Central Locking with Anti-theft Alarm, Keyless Entry, Find My Scooter Function, Mobile Charging USB Port, Motor Walking Assist (Front/Reverse Motion). It comes with Hydraulic suspension in front-wheel and double shocker and double tube technology in the rear wheel. It also has a loading capacity of 150kgs and 7 ltr storage space under the seat.

Also READ: Hero Electric Collaborates With Pathkind Diagnostics To Battle Covid-19

Price

The stylish e-scooter is available for INR 79,277 ex-showroom price. It comes with a 3-year warranty on the battery and motor. The company is giving Roadside assistance with each of its high-speed scooters, including the Praise Pro. The first company to receive FAME 2 approval in the electric two-wheeler segment in India, Okinawa sold the highest-number of high-speed electric scooters in India in FY2020. It was the only EV maker in the country to cross the 10,000 sales mark in the high-speed electric scooter segment in the last fiscal.