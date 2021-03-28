One On One With Enea Bastianini: The Italian Rookie ‘Beast’!

Indian motorsports fans are going to have a cracker of a weekend. Apart from devouring a long weekend, all thanks to the auspicious occasion of Holi, we will be looking forward to the start of the MotoGP 2021 as well! The Losail Circuit in Qatar will witness the opening race of the upcoming season and going by the qualifiers, it is going to be no less than a riot. This year will see three rookies competing in the premier class, including the current Moto2 World Champion, Enea Bastianini.

The 23-year old Italian racer, otherwise known as ‘The Beast’ is the man in focus today as we recently got a chance to interact with the Italian genius. Here’s an excerpt from our conversation:

The first and foremost thing we would like to do is congratulate you on winning the 2020 Moto2 World Championship! This might sound a little cliché and we are sure that you have already been asked this question a million times but how does it feel being the current Moto2 World Champion?

Enea: The feeling is incredible, being the Moto2 World Champion! And now that I have arrived in the premier class, it is going to be a little difficult but we will try to be competitive in this class as well.

While you did win the championship last year, how would you say your last year was, as a rider?

Enea: The experience certainly helped and now I have more experience. I had to study and implement myself to arrive at this result. The winter test was great as well! I got to experience a lot of different things which certainly helped me in arriving at this result.

How does the Ducati Desmosedici feel as compared to your Moto2 machine?

Enea: The MotoGP machine as compared to Moto2 is very different. It is really, really fast. The power is incredible and the electronics are more comprehensive as well. The gearing is different as well. I have to adapt my riding style according to the motorcycle now.

You are considered a genius off the track too. The feedback and inputs you give while testing a motorcycle. What do you think so differently when testing for getting the feel of a motorcycle?

Enea: It is difficult for the first time. But I try to adapt my riding style according to the motorcycle from day 1. Day by day I try to learn more and more about the motorcycle and at the same time, observe the big guns in the game. I have seen Maverick, Valentino and Fabio Quartararo and I have to work a lot in order to become as fast as these riders.

Who are the riders that you look up to the most?

Enea: Jack Miller. He is my favourite source of observing the lines and to check the overall race data. His riding style is similar to mine as well, so that certainly helps in the process. At the end, this helps in comparing the data with him.

Although it was a brief conversation, we are glad that we got to interact with one of the most accomplished rookies of this season. We wish to see Enea Bastianini on the podium this season and going by what happened last year, it is mighty possible that a rookie will smoke the veterans of the game in a race or two.

