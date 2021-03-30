2021 TVS Star City Plus Now Available In A New Dual-Tone Shade

It hasn’t been long since TVS launched the 2021 iteration of the Star City Plus in India and now, the company has rolled out a new dual-tone colour scheme for the commuter motorcycle. The new colour scheme is christened ‘Pearl Blue-Silver’ and according to the company, it will be available in both disc and drum variants of the motorcycle. Prices for the Star City Plus with new colour start at ₹ 65,865 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The Star City Plus competes against the Hero Splendor iSmart and the Passion Pro in India.

More details

For MY2021, the company also introduced a new red-black dual-tone colour scheme and also, ET-Fi technology (Ecothrust Fuel Injection), which is said to offer 15 per cent better fuel consumption.

According to TVS, the Star City Plus enjoys a customer base of more than 3 million, a fan following the model has been able to achieve during the model’s 15-year legacy.

Specs and features

The motorcycle sources power from a 110 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which is known to deliver 8.08 bhp of maximum power at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The engine pushes the bike to a maximum speed of 90 kmph and comes mated to a four-speed transmission. The suspension kit on the bike includes a telescopic front fork and 5-step adjustable rear shocks. It rolls on 17-inch wheels which come shod with tubeless tyres. The braking duties on the bike are handled by disc brakes at the front end and drum brakes at the rear end. It has also been added with a LED headlamp, as well as USB mobile charger.

