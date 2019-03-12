2019 Maserati Quattroporte Launched in India, Prices Start at INR 1.74 Crore

When it comes to a sporty four-door saloon, the Italians are quite lacking behind the Germans in terms of the number of models on offer. Raising the Italian flag high in this segment has been the Maserati Quattroporte, which has been revamped for the 2019 model year. Offered in two trims – GranLusso and GranSport, this sporty saloon comes with a price tag of INR 1.74 Cr and 1.94 CR respectively. For the 2019 model year, the car comes with a new gear selector stalk, Full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather extends the available interior options, 20 to 22-inch wheel designs, new interior veneers and two new tri-coat colour options – Rosso Potente and Blu Nobile. Deliveries of the car will begin shortly with the first 2019 model of the Quattroporte heading towards the capital city of Delhi.

Under the long bonnet of the car is a 3-litre, V6, turbocharged diesel engine which comes with AdBlue technology. Now diesel engines are not known to be the best sounding engines out there, but Maserati has done their bit to improve the aural experience with the use of Active Sound technology which gives the car nice exhaust note, highlighting its sporty nature. This system can also be altered with the press of a button to suit the preferences of the occupants.

This 3-litre motor is paired with an eight-speed ZF transmission which is now operated with a new gear lever. The lever now gets a shorter travel and improved operation. The driver now has the option to use the eight-speed ZF gearbox in automatic or manual mode simply by shifting the lever from right to left, while a new ‘P’ button effortlessly sets the transmission in parking mode. The MTC+ infotainment system has been enhanced with updated display graphics and improved climate control system ergonomics.

Despite being a sporty vehicle, the Quattroporte does not skimp on luxury. For the first time, Maserati introduces full-grain Pieno Fiore leather, which is incomparable to any other material in the automotive industry for its natural, soft feel and the unique character it attains throughout the years. Pieno Fiore is available as an option in Quattroporte in three colours with specific stitching on the seats and double stitching on the door panels. Maserati also offers two brand new high-gloss interior veneers for the Quattroporte.

The Harman Kardon Premium Sound system is fitted as standard, offering elevated levels of audio refinement, with every component uniquely tailored to perfectly match the Quattroporte interior. Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound systems is an alternative optional audio package available. 15 speakers, mid-range drivers and rear-woofers made from aramid fibre, is strategically built into the car’s architecture, while a 1,280-watt amplifier ensures immersive sound for all on board. Below are some images of this luxurious sedan for you to see.