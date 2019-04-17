Hyundai Venue Compact SUV To Be Unveiled In India Today

What will present itself as a new high-heeled, feature-packed, and tech-laden option to the SUV-obsessed Indian car buyer, the Hyundai Venue will be unwrapped aboard a cruise ship today. While we’ll try our best to get you updates from the event if our man’s phone latches on to a big antenna on the shores. Until then, if you’re excited about this new Hyundai, dealers have already started accepting bookings and official prices, variants, etc, will be revealed when the car will be formally launched in May 2019.

A scaled-down Creta if you may, the Hyundai Venue will be up against the likes of the Tata Nexon, the Mahindra XUV300, the Maruti Brezza and the Ford Ecosport. A front-wheel-drive compact SUV, the Venue is rumoured to be priced between INR 8 to 12 lakh upon launch. For that money, you will get a premium cabin, fresh styling, loads of features, maybe 3 or at least 2 engine options, and along with manual gearboxes, a dual-clutch automatic gearbox paired with a turbo petrol motor.

Engine options will include a new 1.0-litre, 100 HP 3-cylinder turbocharged motor, paired with a pedal-shift controlled DCT. A 1.2-litre, 100 HP petrol could also be offered and diesel-powered variants could be propelled by the 1.4-litre, 90 HP motor which also powers other Hyundais. The latter two will most probably be mated to 6-speed manual gearboxes.

The Venue will also mark the debut of Hyundai’s new Blue Link feature, which will make this vehicle the country’s first connected car. It allows some of the functions of the car to be operated remotely via your cellphone, for example, switching the air conditioner on/off, locking the car, switching the headlights on/off etc. Besides that, it will help you to track your car on a map, give you real-time traffic information, set a geofence and much more.

Inside the cabin, higher-spec variants could offer things like a sunroof, automatic climate control, a well-appointed and neatly-designed cabin and perhaps like the Verna, the Venue too could feature ventilated front seats! We’ll fetch more details and get back soon with more precise information as the day passes. Until then, stay tuned.