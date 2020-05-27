Ampere Electric Introduces Offers Upto Rs 5000 On Its 12th Anniversary

Ampere Electric Vehicles, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, is celebrating 12 years of offering sustainable mobility solutions. As part of its 12th anniversary, the company is offering up to Rs. 5,000 off with a host of other benefits on Ampere e-scooters.

Moreover, these additional benefits include extended warranty up to 5 years in high-speed models and up to 3 years in other variants at a nominal price & consumers can also avail 1+5 years bumper to bumper vehicle insurance cover at attractive pricing.

Details About the Offer

This scheme is in continuation of Ampere’s eco-friendly “Kal Ko Bachao” consumer support campaign earlier to sensitize customers on saving the environment, with an attractive discount offer on all Ampere e-scooters and customised low EMI options. The offer will benefit our Corona Warriors- Doctors, Government employees, other individuals in essential services, working professionals, healthcare professionals, students, senior citizens, traders and micro-entrepreneurs who can switch to eco-friendly, low maintenance and lightweight Ampere electric scooters for last-mile connectivity. With COVID pandemic, protection of health & wealth has assumed significant importance & Ampere electric scooters are ready to support all eco-conscious B2C & B2B customer groups with a unique value proposition.

In the current state of events, the company realises that there has been a rising need for people to use personal transport & avoid crowded public transport to stay away from the risk of Covid-19 infection. This offer on Ampere e-scooters is designed to support prospective 2W buyers who are today wanting a lesser initial payout for their essential purchases & thus conserve cash.

Ampere Electric is one of the fast-growing EV brands in India, offering a wide range of products that can save up to 85-90% of the running cost in comparison to the conventional petrol scooter. Ampere customers can save a huge amount of money throughout lifecycle usage of the product. In small towns & rural hinterland, one single Ampere e-scooter vehicle can help entire family members to use it for short trips for completing their daily tasks.

Through a media release, Ampere stated that it believes in creating sustainable and affordable mobility solutions that provide exhilarating drive experiences & higher functional usage. With 60,000 happy customers and more than 200 +dealers across India, Ampere is one of the fast-growing electric two-wheeler brands in the country. Through these new offers, the company wishes to further enhance the accessibility and bring people a step closer to electric mobility.

Ampere recently announced a special scheme called START to enable small businesses to begin their operations post lockdown and contribute towards the nation’s economy. The company claims to have contributed significantly to the sustainability movement, enabling the country to run on clean last mile. The company reinforces its commitment to strengthening the manufacturing operations in India.

With this drive of social inclusion and focus on diversity, the company continues to provide gainful employment directly and indirectly through its network and factory establishments. Ampere Vehicles has received good responses for its comprehensive EV ecosystem support services, affordable and reliable e-scooters like high-speed EV ‘Zeal’, along with medium to optimum city speed models like Reo Elite, V-48 LA, Magnus 60, Reo LA and REO Li.