Olympics Medalist Mirabai Chanu Receives Renault Kiger SUV As A Gift

There is no doubt that all the Indian Olympic medalists have won not only medals but also our hearts. They gave it their all, and the hard effort paid off in the end. Several brands have showered their love for the athletes after they returned home and the automotive industry isn’t left far behind. Similarly, Renault India has gifted a Kiger to the Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.

Renault, which is in its 10th year of operations in India, presented Renault Kiger to the Ace weightlifter and #TokyoOlympics2020 Silver Medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for her stunning performance on the world stage and making every Indian proud of her feat. Hailing from a village in East Imphal, Mirabai not only lifted the spirits of the entire nation but with her dedication and commitment, also became an inspiration for other athletes.

Her journey finds resonance with a billion Indians who aspire to break out of their humble backgrounds. Mr. Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Renault India handed over the keys of the brand new Renault KIGER to the #TokyoOlympics2020 Silver Medalist, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.

Renault Kiger – a brief overview

Talking about the Kiger, it looks like a Kwid on steroids. It gets a chrome grille with signature Renault elements and is flanked by LED DRLs on either side. It features a split headlamp setup like the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. It gets an LED projector on either side of the bumper and the bumper houses the central air dam. It gets some sharp lines on the bonnet and the Kiger has a ground clearance of 205mm.

On the inside, it gets a 7” instrument cluster. It also gets an 8” touch infotainment system with android auto and Apple Carplay along with steering mounted controls. It gets wireless charging, climate control, various drive modes, ambient lighting and more.

Under the hood, the Kiger will get the option of the Triber’s 72PS 1.0-litre petrol engine and a new 100PS HRA0 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The naturally aspirated unit comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an AMT. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, gets a CVT in addition to the 5-speed manual transmission. It is made for an everyday user, not a hardcore enthusiast. Value for money quotient is high on this package as it significantly undercuts its rivals. The base naturally aspirated petrol engine gets an AMT which the Magnite misses out on. It is pitted directly against the Magnite.