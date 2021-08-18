You Can Now Unofficially Book The Upcoming Hyundai i20 N-Line At Select Dealerships

Hyundai India is set to launch the India-spec, i20 N Line, its first N Line model for India, on August 24. The N is a performance-oriented department of Hyundai. There is a piece of good news that has come across, for all the performance fanatics. Now ahead of its official debut, we have learned that select dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for ₹25,000. The i20 N Line will be offered in three variants: N6 iMT (clutchless manual), N8 iMT, and N8 DCT (dual-clutch automatic).

Regular i20 vs i20 N Line

The standard i20 and i20 N Line feature cosmetic differences with the latter being a sportier version of the hatchback. It gets tweaked front and rear bumpers, a revised front grille, side skirting, and possibly a new alloy wheel design. Being an N Line model, it will feature the ‘N’ badging all around its body.

Hyundai will also offer the i20 N Line with an updated suspension, cosmetic changes, and a meatier exhaust note, as opposed to the performance-oriented N version (having a more powerful engine with mechanical differences). Expect its cabin to come with red highlights as seen on the turbo-petrol variants of the standard i20, along with metal pedals and N badges. Other features on offer include cruise control, BlueLink connected car tech, ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Engine

The i20 N Line will get the same 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine as the regular i20, paired with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. However, Hyundai could offer it a different suspension setup for an enhanced driving experience.