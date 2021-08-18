Volkswagen Begins Production Of The Taigun SUV; Pre-Booking Open

Volkswagen India recently unveiled the upcoming SUV Taigun. This SUV is the first product under VWs India 2.0 project and is based on the MQB A0 IN platform that underpins the Skoda Kushaq as well. Like the Kushaq, the Taigun is specifically designed for the Indian market with up to 95% of localization. Volkswagen has announced that the production of the Taigun has begun at their Chakan plant in Pune and deliveries will commence in September. Consumers can pre-book the SUV by visiting a VW dealership or the company website.

Official Statement

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Today, we embark on a journey that marks a significant milestone for Volkswagen, with the start of production of the Taigun. A thoroughbred Volkswagen, the Taigun retains the German engineering prowess, while achieving a localization level of up to 95 per cent. The Taigun has been designed to meet the needs of the discerning Indian customer and will be a competitive product offering in the fast-growing mid-size SUV segment.”

Sharing his excitement on the start of production and pre-bookings commencement, Mr Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Volkswagen Taigun has received overwhelming feedback from customers and media colleagues. With the start of production and bookings open, we are extremely excited to bring the Taigun soon to the Indian market and let our customers enjoy driving the bold, dynamic and German engineered SUVW. The Taigun fits perfectly to the needs of the modern, contemporary customer with an active and vibrant lifestyle. We are confident that the SUVW will be a success in the India market.”

About The Taigun

The Taigun will feature two petrol engines and no diesel engine. The entry-level engine will be a turbocharged 1 litre 3-cylinder TSI engine which produces 115ps and 178nm of torque. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The second engine option will be a turbocharged 1.5 litre 4-cylinder TSI engine which produces 150ps and 250nm of torque. The engine features cylinder deactivation technology where it will run only on 2 cylinders while coasting to extract maximum efficiency. The 1.5 TSI in its manual guise is capable of achieving 0-100km/h in around 9 seconds and reach a top speed of 190km/h. The 1.5 TSI will be available with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed automatic DSG transmission.

