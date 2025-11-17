Nissan Little Champs 2025: Behind-the-Scenes Fun & Learning for Kids Across India!

This year, Children’s Day was turned into something special for many Nissan families. In a pan-India activity, Nissan Motor India organised “Nissan Little Champs”, wherein kids got to enter the world of cars in a simple, fun and hands-on manner. The event was held across Nissan service centres and was open only to families who already own a Nissan car.
More than 1,300 children aged between 10 and 15 participated in this program. The whole idea of the activity was for children to learn by doing, and to let them experience things which they normally see from outside.
The day started off with registrations and greetings. Kids looked excited to explore the workshop and the different activities planned for them. Nissan had created three learning sessions, each having a different focus.
Session 1: “Do You Know?”
In this section, the basics of how a car works were taught to the children. Simple things, such as how an engine creates power, what brakes actually do, and why tyres matter so much. Everything was demonstrated using easy visual aids and real parts so the kids could understand without feeling overwhelmed.
Session 2: “Know Your Nissan”
The session was on Nissan as a brand. Safety tools, small innovations, and important moments of Nissan at a global level were shown to kids. They learned small facts about the company too, which made the session quite informative and fun.
Session 3: “Walk Around”
Now the little champs got a behind the scenes tour of the service workshop. They explored inspection bays, the paint area, and general service flow. They also checked out the Nissan Magnite to see how everything they learned works in a real car. Safety and teamwork were explained in a fun, simple way
At the end of the event, every child received a participation certificate and a Nissan goodie. Many dealerships also took group photos and small video messages so families could take home a memory of the day.
Nissan has been active in several child-focused programmes in India. It has earlier supported cleft surgeries through Smile Train India and also partnered with Akshaya Patra to support mid-day meals for school-going children. Nissan continues to work on healthcare, nutrition and education as part of its CSR efforts.
In addition, the company underscored the solidity of the New Nissan Magnite’s safety rating, now sold in more than 65 countries worldwide, and the upcoming global C-SUV from the company, the Nissan Tekton, which will be introduced next year.
Overall, “Nissan Little Champs” was a warm, simple, child-friendly celebration that made Children’s Day full of learning and smiles.