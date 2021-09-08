Ola Electric Scooters Available For Purchase Starting Today And Here Are All The Details!

The wait is finally over as you can book the highly anticipated Ola S1 or S1 Pro electric scooters online! Ola Electric announced that it will start the online purchase window for the S1 and S1 Pro on 8th September and that is today! The Ola Scooter was launched on the 15th of August with its pricing and colours, since then potential buyers have had confusion regarding the orders and related stuff. And now Ola has shared all the details to clear the air!

Ola S1 and S1 Pro Online Purchase

Anyone who has made a reservation for the Ola S1 will be able to purchase it on September 8th. The entire process is completely digital and can be completed from the comfort of your own home. There will be no going to showrooms, no running about. Priority shipping is available if you order early. Furthermore, the window is only open while supplies last. This is how a flawless digital purchase experience looks!

Finance for The Ola S1 and S1 Pro

Ola Financial Services, which is powered by Ola, offers several easy, best-in-class financing sources. The buyer can also choose to pay for your Ola S1 in advance.

If the potential buyer needs financing, OFS (Ola Financial Services) has tied up with leading banks including IDFC First Bank, HDFC, and TATA Capital to help finance the Ola S1. EMIs start at ₹2,999 (for Ola S1) and ₹3,199 (for Ola S1 Pro). HDFC Bank will provide pre-approved loans to eligible customers in minutes on the Ola and Ola Electric apps. TATA Capital and IDFC First Bank will process digital KYC and provide instant loan approvals to eligible customers. The things needed for a seamless process would be the buyer’s Aadhaar card, Pan Card & Proof of address.

In case a buyer doesn’t need financing, one can simply pay an advance of ₹20,000 for Ola S1 or ₹25,000 for Ola S1 Pro, and the rest when the deliveries take place. Both the down-payment and advance are completely refundable if the buyer wishes to cancel the booking. Cancellation is allowed only till the scooter is shipped from the Ola FutureFactory.

Also read: Ola S1 vs S1 Pro: How Different Are They?

Test ride and Deliveries

From October 2021 onwards, test rides will be available. After the test rides, one can cancel till the scooter is dispatched from the Ola FutureFactory. Ola will begin deliveries in October 2021 and will bring the scooter directly to the buyer’s home. Ola is starting the purchase in batches and prioritizing users based on their dates of reservation. Ola will notify you of the tentative delivery date once the purchase opens for you starting 8th September.