Ola S1 vs S1 Pro: How Different Are They?

This year’s Independence Day weekend had all it took to make it the best weekend as far as the Indian automotive scenario is considered. Be it the launch of the Mahindra XUV700 or the arrival of two new electrifying kids: Ola Electric Scooter and the Simple One, the anticipation went off the roof and the respective manufacturers absolutely delivered on the hype. Ola Electric’s marketing strategy has worked wonders for the company because it has received a rave response from the audience and rightly so! Ola announced that its first electric scooter will be offered in two variants: S1 and S1 Pro.

It shouldn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the S1 Pro serves as the top-end variant with more of everything while the S1 is positioned as a base model. Although there are many things that set both these variants apart, let us start with the pricing.

Pricing

The S1 Pro is around INR 25-30k more premium as compared to the S1. Here’s a detailed look at their respective prices, state-wise:

The reason why their pricing has a considerable difference according to the states is because of the varying subsidies being offered by the state governments.

Battery, range and charging time

Both the variants share the same electric motor that is rated at 8.5 kW and 58 Nm of maximum torque. However, that isn’t the case when it comes to their battery packs as the S1 Pro gets a larger battery pack – 3.97 kWh while on the other hand, the S1 has to make do with a smaller battery pack that is rated at 2.98 kWh. The S1 Pro, naturally with the help of a bigger battery pack offers a longer range as compared to its more affordable counterpart.

The Ola S1 has claimed a range of 121 km on a single charge while the Ola S1 Pro has claimed a range of 181 km range. With a fast charger, both the Ola S1 and S1 Pro can be charged with a 75 km range in just 18 minutes. However, things change by quite a margin when we factor in charging with a conventional home charging port. The charge time on a wall charger for the Ola electric scooter is claimed at 4 hours 48 minutes for the S1, while the S1 Pro takes a slightly longer time of 6 hours 30 minutes to fully charge the battery.

Performance

If you are looking for outright performance and higher top speed, you should place your bet on the S1 Pro as this premium electric scoot is claimed to achieve a top speed of 115 kmph. On the other hand, the S1 can achieve a maximum of 90 kmph. Similar case can be observed when it comes to acceleration timings as well.

The S1 can do a 0 to 40 kmph sprint in 3.6 seconds while the S1 Pro can shatter the same in just 3 seconds. On the other hand, the claimed 0 to 60 kmph acceleration timings for the S1 and S1 Pro are 7 seconds and 5 seconds respectively.

Features

Although both the variants boast of some amazing standard features, Ola has made sure to keep some party tricks reserved for its more premium offering.

One major feature difference between the two variants is the fact that the lower-spec S1 trim misses out on cruise control, hill hold, and also, voice assistant. Both, the S1 and S1 Pro variants get a 7-inch touchscreen with an inbuilt 4G sim and the cluster lets you control music and accept/reject calls as well.

There is also keyless access for the two which means whenever you go near the scooter, it will get unlocked and vice-versa.

Ride modes

The Ola S1 has two riding modes, Normal and Sports, while the Ola S1 Pro has three riding modes, Normal, Sports and Hyper.

Colours

The Ola S1 is available in five different colours, while the S1 Pro is available in as many as 10 different colour options.