TVS Files Trademark For ‘Apache 165 RP’; Sportier Apache RTR 160 Incoming?

TVS has made its intentions very clear with the launch of the 2021 Apache RR 310 and BTO platform that it isn’t going to stop its onslaught anytime soon. The Hosur-based bikemaker is gearing up to launch newer, sportier offerings in its lineup. TVS has already caused quite a ruckus with the new Apache RR 310 and even the 2021 Apache RTR 200 and now, it seems like the same treatment is due for the Apache 160 as it has filed for a trademark of a new name ‘TVS Apache RTR 165 RP’. RP in automotive lingo stands for ”Race Performance’ and it is likely that TVS is developing a sportier offering based on the Apache RTR 160.

What can we expect?

The Apache RTR 160, even in its current guise, is the most powerful bike in its segment. From its 160 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve engine, it is capable of pushing out 17.4 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The ‘165’ in the trademarked name suggests that the rumoured motorcycle could get a displacement bump over the standard 160 that we have to adore. It could also mean that TVS might be able to squeeze out a few more ponies from the slightly bigger engine. If this isn’t a red alert for its rivals, we don’t know what is!

Not only this but the Apache RTR 165 RP could also feature new adjustable front forks under TVS’ new Built to Order platform. The job shouldn’t be hard for TVS as it already offers adjustable front forks with the 2021 Apache RTR 200. Moreover, now that the NTorq Race XP also benefits from ride modes, it is completely logical to assume that TVS could also load the Apache 165 RP up with ride modes as well. It could also benefit from the company’s patent SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity technology for full race metrics on the instrument console.

Also read: TVS Apache RR 310 Review: The Best 300cc Motorcycle?

We currently have no official information regarding its launch and we will have to wait for more information to flow in before we can comment on its launch timeline. But there’s one thing for sure, if it indeed sees the light of the day, its rivals will shiver with terror!