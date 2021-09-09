Ola Electric Sale Delayed Till September 15; Here’s Why

Yesterday could have been a big day for Ola Electric as it was about to commence the sales of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The company announced that it had to postpone its sales of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters on Wednesday. So what exactly happened? According to the company, it faced a technical glitch with its sales website. These two electric scooters will no go on sale from September 15.

Here’s what the CEO had to say

“We had committed to start purchases today for our Ola S1 scooter. But unfortunately, we have had many technical difficulties in making our website for purchases live today. I want to apologise to all of you, who had to wait for several hours. The website was just not upto our expectations on quality. I know we disappointed you and I sincerely apologise to each of you for what was clearly a very frustrating experience.

We’ve built a completely digital purchase journey, including a fully digital loan process without any paperwork. We wanted to provide this first of its kind digital purchase journey and today we haven’t been able to. Getting you the right experience will take us another week. I want to let you know that we will now be starting our purchase on 15th September, 8am. Your reservation and your position in the purchase queue remains unchanged, so if you reserved first, you will still be able to buy it first. Our delivery dates also remain unchanged.

We have been very fortunate and truly humbled to receive love and support from millions of Indians like you. Thank you. I, and everyone at Ola is fully committed to bringing the electric revolution together with you.”

Ola financial services

Ola Financial Services, which is powered by Ola, offers several easy, best-in-class financing sources. The buyer can also choose to pay for your Ola S1 in advance. If the potential buyer needs financing, OFS (Ola Financial Services) has tied up with leading banks including IDFC First Bank, HDFC, and TATA Capital to help finance the Ola S1. EMIs start at ₹2,999 (for Ola S1) and ₹3,199 (for Ola S1 Pro).

HDFC Bank will provide pre-approved loans to eligible customers in minutes on the Ola and Ola Electric apps. TATA Capital and IDFC First Bank will process digital KYC and provide instant loan approvals to eligible customers. The things needed for a seamless process would be the buyer’s Aadhaar card, Pan Card & Proof of address.