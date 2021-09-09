Audi Q4 e-Tron Gets A Perfect Score In Euro NCAP Crash Test

The popularity and relevance of NCAP crash tests have proved one thing: people are getting more and more conscious about their safety when it comes to the cars that they drive on a daily basis. Be it the criticism of Maruti Suzuki or the rising popularity of Tata and Mahindra cars, NCAP crash tests are getting more and more influential with each passing day. Now coming to the Euro NCAP crash test, the most recent test was done on Audi Q4 e-Tron and it scored a perfect 5 star!

Crash test details

Audi Q4 e-Tron electric SUV came out with a positive score in the 2021 Euro NCAP crash test, scoring a full 5-star safety rating. The five-door SUV provides 93% safety for adult occupants and 89% safety for child occupants. And for the Vulnerable Road user, it received 66% and 80% for safety assist. The company had revealed the electric SUV in April this year and had announced that it will be sold in Germany at a starting price of 41,900 euros (which roughly converted to Indian currency is ₹37.72 lakh).

Safety Report

The Q4 e-passenger Tron’s compartment remained stable in a frontal offset crash test, with both the driver and passenger’s knees and femurs receiving good protection, according to the Euro NCAP safety study. Those of all sizes and sitting in various positions would be supplied with a similar level of protection.

The report added that in the full-width rigid barrier test, good or adequate protection was provided to all critical body areas, for both the driver and rear passengers. In the side barrier test, good protection was provided for all critical body areas of passengers, and the car scored maximum points in this part of the assessment.

In the more severe side pole impact crash test, all essential body areas of occupants received good or acceptable protection. Control of excursion, or how far a body is thrown to the other side of the vehicle, was deemed marginal. The Audi Q4 e-Tron’s airbag protects occupants from harm in such far-side collisions. In a crash test, the airbag performed admirably.

In the event of a rear-end collision, crash tests on the front seats and head restraints revealed good protection against whiplash injuries. The Q4 e-Tron is fitted with a mechanism that applies the brakes after a collision to prevent secondary collisions. In the event of a serious accident, another function called enhanced eCall automatically alerts emergency services.