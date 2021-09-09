CEAT Tyres To Revamp Their CEAT Shoppe Retail Chain

CEAT Tyres have been constantly in the process of improving their customer experience. A couple of months ago, they introduced doorstep delivery and installation of tyres in collaboration with Tyres N More. CEAT is now in the process of revamping its CEAT Shoppe network for an enhanced customer experience in the physical stores. CEAT Shoppes are exclusive branded outlets where customers have access to the genuine products and best-in-class services offered by CEAT.

Official Statement

On the new advancement, Mr Arnab Banerjee, COO, CEAT Ltd, “The newly redesigned CEAT Shoppes will act as premium touchpoints for consumers and aim to deliver a never-before experience across India. Overall, the stores aim to bring in a balance between the hard-core industrial look and sleekly finished lifestyle space. Every single element in the store has been designed and fabricated to optimise the customer experience. We plan to overhaul all existing CEAT Shoppes according to the new design.”

What is New?

In a first, the redesigned CEAT Shoppe’s will have a state-of-the-art design with digital elements for an improved customer experience. CEAT is going to use new colours and materials in shades of grey like perforated metal, aluminium profiles, metal partitions etc, which symbolises the strong, sturdy, safe and reliable products that CEAT makes. Another overhaul will be done in the lighting of the stores which will now have warm lighting fixtures to enhance the look and feel of the stores. These stores will also be empowered as service centres, where all customer requirements like warranty registration, ‘on-spot claim settlement, customer feedback mechanism and service reminders will be taken care of.

The Network

Currently, CEAT Shoppes operate at a size of around 750 to 2500 square feet area in across all cities of India. CEAT will be revamping all these stores gradually starting with 10 new stores in the metros followed by CEAT key market cities in the coming months. Besides revamping the current stores, CEAT will be opening doors for 50 more by the end of this fiscal and have set a target to have 500 exclusive stores by 2023 which will make CEAT the largest tyre dealership network in India