Ola Electric Delays Deiveries Of S1 and S1 Pro Scooters Amid Chip Shortage

Ola Electric has again pushed back the delivery time for Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters. As per the latest update, now deliveries will start in mid-December. The delay is caused by a shortage of electronic chips. The earliest delivery time will be from 15 to 31 December 2021. Ola informed their customers about the delay and the cause via email. The email said, “Due to the ongoing global shortage of chipsets and electronic parts, there are some unavoidable delays to your Ola S1 delivery. We apologize for this delay and assure you that we are ramping up production as fast as we can so you can get your Ola S1 at the earliest.”

More updates

The company recently said that they will begin deliveries from November which again is a month behind the delivery schedule which Ola promised when they opened a 2-day booking window in the month of September. Ola is offering test rides in 9 cities including Bengaluru and Mumbai and promises to expand the availability of test rides in 1000+ cities by December 15.

Ola’s e-motorcycle and more affordable scooter

Ola has a much bigger plan in place as it aims to release new line-ups for electric motorcycles and electric cars as well. Very recently, the company’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal confirmed that the brand can release its E-motorcycles as early as next year. In September, Ola Electric had announced that it had raised $200Mn to streamline its EV development programs. Amongst the test drives of the S1 and the S1 Pro scooters, Ola has hinted towards its electric motorcycles and lower-cost electric scooters time and again either through press releases or through social media. Most recently, Bhavish Aggarwal replied to a Twitter post regarding the company’s plans for developing E-motorcycles and lower cost E-scooters, by saying,” Yes next year,”.

From the above statement, it is very clear as to what the company has planned for next year. Though the flagship scooters have gained much popularity in the market, their rates are still higher than what many buyers expect. To tap into this segment of buyers Ola will release a low-cost E-scooter, most probably next year. For the company to reach its goal of no petrol 2-wheelers by 2025, it has to attract buyers from all fragments. Thus, Ola will also come up with its more powerful and a little more expensive, E-motorcycles by 2022.