1960s-Inspired Daytona SP3 Is Every Ferrari Fanboy’s Dream Come True

Ferrari’s ‘Icona’ Series is said to be one of the most special cars made by the Italian brand. The latest addition to this series is the limited-edition Ferrari Daytona SP3. The word ‘Daytona’ does bring back memories from the 1964 24-Hour Daytona Continental. This race is etched in the brand’s history as the top three positions were all bagged by Ferrari. It came to be known as Ferrari’s 1-2-3 finish.

Today the Ferrari Daytona SP3 pays homage to its predecessors. Its design and soul are heavily inspired by the prototypes that ran in 1967; the 330P3/4 and the 412P.

Design

This car brings back Ferrari’s fame from the past to fuse it with modern level sophistication and performance. The Daytona SP3 gets its modern attire from the LaFerrari, with its double-crested front wings and extreme aerodynamics. The car offers the same muscular contours in its broad shoulders and the wraparound windscreen as the P3/4.

The SP3 does not offer the same aggressive design as seen in other supercars and has a rather subtle look. But one must not be fooled by its rounded edges as it does produce significant downforce, thanks to its optimized underbody ducting.

The look at the back of the car has been defined by the company as,” …create the impression of a light, radical, structured monolithic volume that lends the Daytona SP3 a look that is both futuristic and a nod to signatures from Ferrari’s DNA.” The red strakes at the back coupled with the centered twin-barrel exhaust add up to be the perfect look for this car.

Interior

Over to the inside, the seats have been integrated to the body of the car, and a single piece of fabric stretches across the two seats going over the central console. The instrument cluster is an all-digital unit. This car uses composite material in its body to keep it as lightweight as possible. The company claims for the dry weight of the car to be 1,485Kg.

Performance

The Daytona SP3 gets a mid-mounted 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 engine. This engine was earlier seen in the 812 Competizione, but this time has been tweaked up to produce 829HP. This engine comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

The combination of this engine, gearbox, and lightweight body results in the car shooting from 0-100Km in just 2.85 seconds and is capable of attaining a top speed of 340Kmph.

Pricing and availibility

The Daytona SP3 will be produced in 599 units and is priced at 2 Million euros (₹16.8 crores) in Italy.