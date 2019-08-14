Okinawa Scooters Announces Special Festive Season Benefits

Okinawa Scooters has today announced a number of offers and benefits for its new customers, in line with the upcoming festive season. This festive season offer kick starts from August 12 and will continue till October 31, 2019, across all dealerships of Okinawa. As a part of the offer, the company will offer an assured Rs. 1000 (Rupees One Thousand) discount on the purchase of any Okinawa Electric Scooter. Furthermore, twenty lucky winners will win mega prizes like Air conditioner, LED Television, Microwave, Mixer Grinder. One lucky customer will also get a chance to win the bumper prize – a ‘Foreign Trip’. Winners of mega prizes and Foreign trip will be announced in the month of November 2019.

The recent GST rate cut has also made their scooters more affordable, where Okinawa is now able to price their range of lead-acid battery-powered scooters between INR 2,500 to INR 4,700 lower than before, while the lithium-ion powered scooter range will witness a drop of around INR 3,400 to INR 8,600 with the reduced GST and Fame II benefits. The company now offers 24×7 roadside assistance for its customers in Delhi who pick from the scooter maker’s products like the Ridge+, i-Praise, R-30, Ridge and Praise models.

Commenting on the recent change in GST rate and the upcoming festive season, Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech, said, “The future of mobility is electric. A slew of incentives by the Government has accelerated the electric mobility transition in India. The Union budget and the GST rate cut of 7% which we have passed on to our customers have already made the scooters more affordable and through our current campaign, we want to attract customers waiting to join the Okinawa electric scooters family. We are now witnessing an increased demand for our e-scooters and we will be offering more choices to our customers at attractive prices.”

He added, “With festivals like Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali around the corner, we would like to encourage the entire two-wheeler community to buy electric vehicles. Through our festive offer, we aim to migrate customers to eco-friendly and economical commuting solutions thereby joining the country’s electric bandwagon. Each and every customer will get assured discounts on the purchase of new Okinawa scooter. The offer will also benefit our dealers to attract more and more customers. We are hopeful that the festive scheme clubbed with GST reduction will make the customers new e-scooter buying experience more special.”