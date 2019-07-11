Okinawa Opens A New Dealership In Capital City Of Delhi

Indian electric scooter manufacturer, Okinawa has opened a new showroom in the capital city of Delhi. This new dealership is located at 76E Old Palam Road, Dabari Extention, Dwarka. This new showroom was inaugurated by Mr Ishwar Mangla, Director, Garud Automobile in the presence of other dignitaries and guests. Spread over an area of 1,600 sq. ft, this showroom will also provide after-sales service and support apart from sales services. Moreover, the recently announced 24×7 roadside assistance program will also be available for the customers of the capital city immediately. The showroom will house flagship products like the Ridge+ and i-Praise scooters along with R-30, Ridge and Praise models. Considering the rising pollution levels in Delhi, green mobility solutions are indeed a feasible solution to make mobility cleaner.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, Mr Jeetender Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., said, “The newly launched dealership is a testimony to our successful run in Delhi NCR where electric scooters are consistently witnessing an encouragingly high demand. The environmentally aware millennial generation has been opting for sustainable modes of transport. Delhi NCR has been associated with dubious epithets like ‘world’s most polluted capital’ and ‘gas chamber’ and shift to EVs will definitely curb pollution the city and bring an overall improvement in the air quality. Government initiatives such as FAME II and NITI Aayog proposal of sale of only electric vehicles after 2030 have further given a boost to e-mobility in the country. At Okinawa, we support Governments’ vision of green mobility and have been working towards offering our customers Make In India vehicles across the country.”

Mr Ishwar Mangla, Director, Garud Automobile said, “It’s indeed an honour for us to be a partner with Okinawa Scooters. As representatives of Okinawa Scooters, we shall ensure all customers are pampered with electric two-wheeler experience. The level of interest in electric mobility has been very positive in the region. Our investment in the showroom and workshop has already been rewarded by confirming orders which we have received prior to the inauguration.”