Electric Scooter Manufacturer Okinawa To Offer 24×7 RSA To Customers

Celebrating the occasion of World Environment day, Indian electric scooter manufacturer, Okinawa announced the rollout of 24X7 Roadside Assistance Programme (RSA) for its customers across most parts of India. This makes Okinawa the first electric two-wheeler company to provide RSA to its customers across India. This programme will currently be offered to customers of the I-Praise and Okinawa Ridge+ customers starting from 5th of June. The RSA representative can be reached by customers on the 24×7 helpline. Okinawa also announces their plans to offer this service across all their models in the future.

The program will offer Okinawa customers three times free assistance which includes two free towing incidents during the policy period and one free towing for mechanical issues. Other benefits include onsite repair, Flat Tyre Assistance, towing assistance, Key Lockout Services, cab assistance, coordination in extraction or removal of the vehicle, assistance on phone among others. In case the covered vehicle is immobilised due to electrical, mechanical failure, accident, etc.. In case of battery discharge, customer can opt for towing the vehicle to its home which is free for first 40 KM. In case, the vehicle cannot be repaired on road, the vehicle would be towed to the nearest Okinawa Dealership. To help customer continue with his journey, cab assistance we will be provided to the customer from breakdown spot.

Commenting on the RSA Program and significance of World Environment Day, Mr Jeetender Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., said, “Environment needs to be understood at a macro-level. At Okinawa, we believe in not only promoting ‘Green Mobility’ while contributing to a sustainable environment for citizens of India but also in building a safe driving environment for our customers. Therefore on this World Environment Day, we are introducing a Road Side Assistance Program for our customers with the motto of ‘You Never Ride Alone’. We want to assure our customers that they are safe on the road and will never be stranded in case of emergency situations through our RSA. The initiative aims to resolve on-road problems faced by the customer through a 24/7 helpline and personal assistance. Our focus is on increasing customer satisfaction by providing an excellent after sales experience in addition to high-quality make in India products. This initiative further showcases our thought-process for customers – #Okinawacares4you”