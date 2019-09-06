ExxonMobil Sets Up Finished Lubricants Technology Organization In Bangalore

To further strengthen its footprint in India, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd. announced the establishment of “ExxonMobil India Finished Lubricants Technology Organization”, in Bengaluru, India. The newly established organization is designed to match the highest global standards of expertise by developing cutting-edge lubricants technology and maintenance solutions for automotive OEMs and industrial equipment builders.

At the Bangalore site, the core team, which is also a part of the company’s global technology footprint, will work with the engineering and research functions at automotive OEMs and industrial equipment builders to provide application and technical proficiency. ExxonMobil’s downstream business engages in the distribution, sales and marketing of Mobil branded lubricants and specialities. The chemicals business provides market development support, analytical and reporting services. It also conducts chemical product application support services and product testing support at its technology centre in Bengaluru. The upstream business provides consulting and LNG market development support services for other ExxonMobil upstream affiliates. ExxonMobil also contributes to programs in India that support education, health and the community.

Talking about this new initiative by the company, Ganesh Krishnamurthy, India Finished Lubricants Technical Manager, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd, said, “At ExxonMobil, we develop breakthrough technologies that benefit our business and have a positive impact on customers. This dedicated technology organization will help us in advancing our customers’ mobility and productivity goals. We further plan to grow and invest in such initiatives to ensure we have the right kind of support structure and enhanced advocacy system for OEMs and other institutional bodies”

Recently, ExxonMobil Lubricants also launched Mobil Super Moto Synthetic Technology 15W-50 engine oil, designed specifically to cater to the needs of four-stroke motorcycle engines. This advanced engine oil promises to offer 57% better protection against wear (based on Industry Standard Engine test sequence IVA in API SL) for prolonged engine life. The additives present in the oil help in keeping the engine protected from any deposit formation in the hot spots, thereby ensuring cleaner running engine for a longer time. The oil is formulated to further optimise the performance of the engine by offering better low- and high-temperature viscosity performance at different temperature extremes. These features are especially relevant to India’s climate, with different parts of the country experiencing widely diverse weather conditions