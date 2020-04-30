Maruti Suzuki Gypsy Transformed Into A Snowmobile

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has been regarded as one of the most iconic 4×4 vehicles for good reasons. Its lightweight, yet, robust chassis, a peppy petrol engine and good off-road dynamics made it a go-to choice for enthusiasts and our armed forces as well. The Gypsy’s abilities to deal with tough terrains have established it as an accomplished rally companion too. The reason why we have witnessed so many tuned Gypsies in national rally events. It has also found a place among the favorites of many customization houses. In one such completed customization project, the Gypsy has been transformed into a huge snow vehicle.

We have also seen umpteen Gypsies clawing their way out of mud and sand but gliding over huge chunks of snow is something else entirely. If you take a good look at the image, the snowmobile is comprised of a Gypsy riding on top of tank tracks. All four wheels have been equipped with separate tank tracks to ensure improved performance when negotiating heavy snow. They are designed in such a way that even if one portion of this modified Gypsy gets stuck, which is likely to happen, the other part will get it out of the tricky situation. It also has a huge surface area, all thanks to the wide tank-tracks. It might have slowed it down considerably given the weight of the tracks but its ability to make way through deep snow is commendable.

Maruti Suzuki Gypsy is no longer available and in its BS4 avatar, was powered by a 1.3-litre petrol engine belting out 80 hp of max power and 103 nm of torque. This peppy engine came mated to a 5-Speed transmission. The Gypsy that we have here was based on second generation Jimny that was sold in several international markets. We might not have this icon on sale currently but reports suggest that Maruti might introduce the 4th generation Jimny soon. A compact off-roader, the Jimny was showcased recently at the 2020 Auto Expo. Although rumours suggest the we might get a 5-door version which will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 104 bhp and 138 Nm. Transmission options will include 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT.