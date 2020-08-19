Okinawa Announces Doorstep-Delivery Of Electric Scooters In Bangalore

In order to boost sales and allay fear during a pandemic, doorstep-delivery of new vehicles is the latest initiative from automakers. Joining many others, Okinawa has announced a home delivery service of e scooters for buyers in Bangalore City.

The company aims to offer convenience to its buyers by providing this service absolutely free of cost. The brand has associated with its channel partners to enable doorstep delivery of EVs in the city. Since the COVID 19 outbreak, Okinawa has been working towards introducing easy and safe procedures to its stakeholders.

The brand recently launched an online booking of products through its website to reduce physical interaction in the process. The new doorstep delivery service is another initiative by the company in the same direction. The service will be applicable to all the booking made through the Okinawa website. The entire course would involve minimum contact. The service began on August 15, 2020, in Bangalore city. The brand further plans to replicate the service in other cities pan India on the basis of results experienced in Bangalore.

The company’s latest product launch is the Praise Pro e-scooter which is powered by a 1000-watt BLDC Waterproof motor that cranks out 2500-watt peak power. This enables the scooter to offer an impressive range of up to 100 – 110 km on a single charge and can achieve a top speed of 70 kmph. The scooter is equipped with a 2Kw detachable lithium-ion battery, which will address the issues related to battery charging for people who live in high rises. It comes with a removable battery with easy to charge on any 5 Amp plug similar to where we charge our Mobile phones. It takes just 3 hours for the battery to be fully charged.

The e-scooter comes with a host of features like – Digital speedometer, Central Locking with Anti-theft Alarm, Keyless Entry, Find My Scooter Function, Mobile Charging USB Port, Motor Walking Assist (Front/Reverse Motion). It comes with Hydraulic suspension in front-wheel and double shocker and double tube technology in the rear wheel. It also has a loading capacity of 150kgs and offers 7-ltr storage space under the seat.