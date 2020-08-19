Showcase Your Creativity For A Chance To Intern With Royal Enfield

With the pandemic still lurking at our doors, the health crisis is far from over. Motorcyclists around the country might have started riding again but it is still a little irrational to go the distance, charting into unknown territory. We do miss those long highway jaunts with our rider buddies, exploring exotic locations and the taste of motorcycling adventures but it is still wise to stay indoors as much as we can. Royal Enfield is one such brand which knows what motorcycling means to us.

More details

The manufacturer has organised many rides across the country, in varying conditions and different terrains but the pandemic has brought all this to a screeching halt.

While it would still take some time for manufacturer organized rides to resume, Royal Enfield has devised a contest to remind us about the good times we had exploring the uncharted territory astride our beloved motorcycles. The manufacturer wants people to illustrate their #ArtofMotorcycling by sharing a design inspired by your motorcycling adventures. Royal Enfield understands that whether it is exploring the unexplored or just riding around the urban streets, motorcycles are the ultimate form of expression. And now they are giving the people a chance to take this expression beyond the saddle and use our creative heads to illustrate our motorcycling adventures.

Participation process

The participation process is pretty simple. One just needs to go to the contest’s official website to download the #ArtofMotorcycling design brief and accept the Terms and Conditions. Then the participant has to illustrate a unique design inspired by his adventures and love for motorcycling. After putting down the creativity on the digital slate, one needs to submit the design by uploading it as a post on your public profile. Using the hashtags #ArtofMotorcycling and #REApparel is mandatory and so is tagging Royal Enfield’s official Instagram handle in the post. Participants are required to keep their profile public through the process.

Prizes

The contest will end on 10th September 2020 and by the end of the contest, the Jury will shortlist 5 winners who will get a chance to get their designs imprinted on official Royal Enfield merchandise. Not only this but the winners will also receive prize money. We are saving the best bit for the last. One lucky winner will also get a chance to intern with Royal Enfield!

The Jury

The Jury includes renowned faces from both the industries, motorcycling as well as design. Gary Inman is a motorcycle journalist for 25 years, contributing to the world’s leading magazines before launching Sideburn, in 2008. Sideburn’s innovative use of art has helped change the visual language of motorcycling and boosted the careers of a number of artists. Gary compiled the book Motorcycle Graphics in 2013. Adding some designing expertise to the Jury is Nandita Abraham who is the President of the prestigious Pearl Academy. Over the last 25 years, she has driven a number of path-breaking projects like the Pearl Academy – Fashion Design Council of India collaboration along with social initiatives like the Tihar Jail Fashion Lab.

The Jury also includes Toria Jaymes, who is a multi-disciplined creative working under the guise of “Stay Outside”. Toria has produced graphic design and illustration work for many major brands like Twitter, Nike, Levi’s, Red Bull and Royal Enfield. Along with a side passion for motorbikes and a stint racing flat track in the UK. She has brought these two passions of hers together to produce cover art and editorial pieces for the cult-like Sideburn Magazine, plus numerous other publications and many great moto brand collaborations.

Maxwell Paternoster is also an integral part of the jury and he is a London-based artist who has always gravitated towards art and motorcycles. Over the years, he has let his passions fuel each other, creating motorcycle artwork, customising tanks, helmets and the like, and also building a few motorcycles along the way. He’s even painted a Royal Enfield at Wheels & Waves, Biarritz.