Okaya Partners With Blu-smart Electric Mobility To Provide Electric Charging Stations Across The Country.

Okaya Power Group has confirmed that its flagship firm Okaya will provide electric vehicle charging stations to Blu Smart Electric Mobility, which is one of the largest electric fleet operators in India.

Okaya announced this strategic partnership with Blu-smart Electric Mobility, with an aim to provide a well-laid out electrical vehicle (EV) charging stations for their fleet operations.

“This partnership undeniably represents a major milestone and a strong step towards providing pollution free green mode of transportation with unwavering commitment to safety, reliability and efficiency,” Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power Private Ltd said.

Blu-smart Electric Mobility is known to provide sustainable urban mobility to customers and is already serving more than 60,000 customers since it was launched across India and the company also aims to target over 10 million customers in coming months, Anmol Jaggi Founder of Blu-smart Electric Mobility said.

Okaya Power Group on the other hand, is one of the largest suppliers of EV Charging stations in India and it has already established more than 500 chargers across the country till date.

The company’s wide electric mobility ecosystem portfolio includes AC and DC fast chargers for passenger cars and commercial transport, high voltage EV chargers, cloud-based central management systems, on board chargers, DC-DC converters, motor control units and even integrated solutions based on these platforms.

More On EVs

India only had 650 charging stations as per official reports in 2018. The average on-road price of electric vehicles in India is not attractive enough for consumers and EV startups and auto majors are simply caught between reducing EV costs and spending money to boost infrastructure. In such situations, the biggest problems faced by the entire industry is charging time and range, both these factors decide the practicality and could lead to a boost in EV sales in future. This step from Okaya to help establish electric vehicle charging stations across the country, for Blu-smart, should definitely be a leading cause for boost in EV sales in the future.