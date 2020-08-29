KTM Powerparts For 390 Adventure Now Listed On Company’s Official Website

The KTM 390 Adventure serves as the brand’s foray into the affordable ADV-tourer category and is one of the most balanced motorcycles in its category. With the growing trend of adventure motorcycling in India, the 390 Adventure has cemented its place as a feature-packed all-rounder. One of the most satisfying thing about owning an ADV-tourer is the ways we can customize them according to our needs. The KTM 390 Adventure although comes pretty equipped straight out of the factory but as they say, the more, the merrier!

KTM has unveiled a complete list of powerpart accessories for the 390 Adventure on their website. The list is very comprehensive and includes the likes of heavy-duty guards, luggage systems, performance upgrades and more!

Akrapovic Slip-on exhaust

The 390 Adventure in its stock form produces a rather raspy exhaust note which is likeable but no one in his rational mind would deny getting a good aftermarket exhaust. One of the most interesting powerparts available for the 390 Adventure is the Akrapovic slip-on exhaust. It will not only reduce the overall weight, but will provide the perfect background score when you’re blasting down the trails.

Headlight cover

Ask any avid adventure rider and they would tell you that many headlamp units have died a painful death because of a kicked-up rock while going off-road. This headlight cover will provide much-needed protection from the airborne elements and also, being a transparent unit, it won’t stand in the way of the futuristic LED headlamp setup.

Radiator protection grille

The high-quality brushed aluminium protection grille will give you that extra peace of mind while going off the road while saving the radiator from kicked up rocks or tree branch whacks. After all, no one wants to get stranded in the middle of nowhere because of a busted radiator, right?

Aluminium skid plate

The stock skid plate which comes factory-fitted with the 390 Adventure is capable of handling some impact. But if you are a hardcore adventure rider and your adventures involve putting the motorcycle through some serious abuse, this extra protection will give a long way! It includes a cut-out panel for easy maintenance and large side openings to make flushing out mud and debris easier after a muddy ride.

Metal-braced handguard kit

Though the 390 Adventure already comes fitted with a set of handguards but they might not be able to brace the impact in some scenarios. For real off-road protection, optional KTM guards have a sturdy aluminium bracket that wraps around the bars. These will not only protect the levers, it looks like they are sturdy enough to offer protection to the rider’s hands as well.

Side bags and side carrier racks

The thing with saddlebags is, it can turn pretty irritating to mount and unmount them when you are on a long ride. The constant fear of bags becoming loose and hitting the exhaust is also there. But then again, aluminium panniers have their own set of cons. They are heavy and if things go south, hard panniers can also result in some serious damage to the rider or to the motorcycle.

KTM has combined the best of both worlds. A set of robust steel tube side carrier racks hold the bags firmly in place, away from the hot exhaust, while the soft-shell bags are pliable enough to flex in a fall, lessening the likelihood of leg injury.

There are many other cool and interesting KTM powerparts listed for the 390 Adventure. Go check out their official website!