OFFICIAL: New Toyota Yaris India Launch Details Announced

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the India launch details of the new Yaris sedan. The new sedan, for which the pre-launch bookings have already begun, will drive into the Indian market on Friday, May 18, 2018. As reported earlier, the new Toyota Yaris will be available at an Introductory price in the range of INR 8,75,000 to INR 14,07,000 (ex-showroom, India). You can book one for a token amount of INR 50,000.

Check out the variant wise prices below:

Variant MT CVT J ₹ 8,75,000/- ₹ 9,95,000/- G ₹ 10,56,000/- ₹ 11,76,000/- V ₹ 11,70,000/- ₹ 12,90,000/- VX ₹ 12,85,000/- ₹ 14,07,000/-

Plan to buy one? Check out a detailed video review of the new Toyota Yaris below:

Mechanically, the new Toyota Yaris will be offered in a 1.5L Dual VVTi Gasoline Engine with a 7 speed CVT (Continuous Variable Transmission) or 6 speed MT (Manual Transmission) options. Catering to the emerging need for automatics in the segment, the CVT option will be made available across all trims.

The safety net on the new Toyota Yaris will include:

7 SRS airbags (SRS D+P airbags, SRS side airbags, SRS Curtain Shield Airbags (CSA) and SRS knee airbag)

Anti-Lock Braking System(ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)

Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Vehicle Stability Control

Front & Rear Parking Sensors

All 4-wheel Disc Brakes

The India launch of the sedan, as aforementioned, is scheduled on Friday, May 18, 2018 from 11:30 AM onwards. Don’t forget to tune in to Motoroids for more updates from the launch event. Meanwhile, check out more images of the new Toyota Yaris through the image gallery below: