OFFICIAL : Ducati Multistrada Enduro Pro Will Not Arrive In India Anytime Soon

Contrary to previous reports, Ducati India, in an official statement, has announced that the recently unveiled Multistrada Enduro Pro will not arrive in India anytime soon. However, the statement further added that customers can achieve some of the added features/utility with the use of Ducati Performance accessories like:

Enduro Windscreen (which is shorter than the stock) – INR 16,706

Enduro Multistrada 1200 Enduro accessory package: The package contains: engine protection plate, steel footpegs, protective mesh for water radiator, set of extra LED lights and engine protection made of steel tubes – INR 97,799

Type-approved Ducati Performance exhaust by Termignoni – INR 95,411

Note: All prices mentioned above will change post GST.

What you would not get is the new Sand-colour, with rough surface finish, front end and tank cover, the latter sporting “Enduro” logo stickers on both sides. The off-road prowess of the Multistrada 1200 Enduro Pro gets 120/70 R19 front, 170/60 R17 rear Pirelli SCORPION Rally tyres, fitted as standard but you can buy them from authorised Pirelli outlets in India or from the Ducati India dealerships.

There are no changes to the engine and the Multistrada Enduro Pro uses the same 1198.4cc Testastretta with variable valve timing, L-Twin cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled engine that delivers 160 hp of power @ 9,500 rpm and 136 Nm of torque @ 7,500 rpm. Check out our detailed review of the Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro here.