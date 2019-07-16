Official Accessories Of The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 Revealed

Suzuki recently launched the brand new Gixxer street bike. Equipped with a decent number of features in the stock form, Suzuki now gives you the option of increasing the utility of the vehicle with some accessories. The Japanese manufacturer now lists a total of 7 accessories that would enhance the appeal of the bike. The website does not mention the prices of these accessories, however, contact your dealer to know more about the cost of these accessories. Listed below are all the accessories available with this new motorcycle, have a look

Tank Graphic

Tank Protector

DC Socket

Seat Cover

Knuckle Cover

Skid Plate

Bumper Bracket

The advantage of buying authorised accessories is that these additional parts are made specifically for your bike. No major modifications need to be done to your bike to have these additional parts fitted. Moreover, in case you wish to get rid of the accessory for some reason in the future, the accessory can be removed without any fuss. Moreover, some accessories like the DC socket, for instance, require you to tamper with the electricals of the bike, which could have fatal consequences if not done in a proper manner.

The brand new Gixxer comes with a number of changes, akin to the ones seen on the faired sibling the Gixxer SF. The motorcycle now comes with a new LED headlight, a chrome-tipped, double-barrel exhaust, an all-digital instrument console and some more. The chassis of the bike is suspended by conventional telescopic forks in the front and monoshock is used at the rear. Anchorage duties are taken care of by disc brakes at both ends, with a single channel ABS module offered as standard. It draws power from a 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology, generating 14.1 PS @ 8000 and 14.0 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Priced at INR 1 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, customer have a choice of three colours to choose from – Metallic Sonic Silver & Glass Sparkle Black; Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Triton Blue & Glass Sparkle Black. Keep looking at this space for more news on this Japanese street fighter.