EXCLUSIVE: Suzuki Burgman Street 125 To Get A New Matte Black Paint Scheme

According to recently leaked images shot by Rishabh Gupta, Suzuki will soon be launching a new Matte Black paint scheme for its premium 125cc scooter, Burgman Street. The Suzuki Burgman Street is currently available in 3 engaging colours: Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Mirage White. The new Matte Black version of the Burgman was spotted at a dealership in India and is expected to launch in the next couple of weeks. The Burgman Street 125 currently retails at INR 70,878 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and the new colour variant is also expected to be priced in the same range.

In terms of design and features, the Suzuki Burgman Street gets many unique features and a buffed-up heavier look when compared to its younger sibling, the Access 125. The scooter gets a set of black rims, chrome rearview mirrors, a fully-digital multi-function tachometer, a front disc brake as standard, CBS (Combi-braking system), LED headlamps and taillamps, a sporty muffler cover, a DC socket inside the glovebox storage to charge your phone easily, an USB charger for convenient charging, a front storage pocket, dual-luggage hooks, a 21.5-litre under-seat storage, chrome-garnished front design, flexible foot position for rider and Suzuki’s easy start system.

In terms of engine and performance, the 2019 Suzuki Burgman Street gets the same 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled 124cc engine as the Suzuki Access 125, which can produce about 8.7 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and around 10.2 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine of this scooter is paired to a CVT transmission and it also gets a carburettor fuel system. The fuel tank capacity of the Burgman stands at 5.6-litres and the scooter weighs in at about 108 kgs (kerb weight). Both the tyres are tubeless, while the rims are black for a sporty appeal and are also fitted with a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The suspension duties are managed by a telescopic front fork and a rear hydraulic type for an extremely smooth and sporty ride.