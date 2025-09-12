Oben Electric Launches Mega Festive Utsav: ₹35,000 Benefits on Rorr EZ Sigma and Rorr EZ

Quick Highlights
- Festive benefits worth up to ₹35,000 on Rorr EZ Sigma and Rorr EZ
- Assured gold coin with every purchase, plus a chance to win an iPhone
- Rorr EZ Sigma packs 175 km range, 95 km/h top speed, and smart features
- Retail expansion to 150+ showrooms across 50+ cities by year-end
ntroduction
India’s festive season is a time when aspirations meet opportunities, and Oben Electric is making sure it’s no different for motorcycle enthusiasts. The Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle maker has launched its ‘Mega Festive Utsav,’ a nationwide program designed to reward customers with benefits worth up to ₹35,000 on its flagship models — the Rorr EZ Sigma and Rorr EZ. With assured rewards, cashback, and a promise of performance-driven e-motorcycles, Oben is strengthening its position as one of the country’s most exciting homegrown EV brands.
Festive Benefits that Go Beyond Discounts
Oben’s festive offer isn’t just a token seasonal discount — it’s a well-rounded package aimed at delighting buyers. Here’s what customers get when they bring home a Rorr EZ Sigma or Rorr EZ this festive season:
- ₹20,000 price benefit already baked into the motorcycle’s cost.
- Additional cashback of up to ₹10,000, adding more savings.
- An assured gold coin with every purchase.
- A grand prize chance to win an iPhone for one lucky buyer.
This combination of monetary benefits and assured gifts makes the Utsav a strong motivator for anyone considering the switch to electric mobility.
Rorr EZ Sigma – The Premium Urban Commuter
At the heart of this campaign is the Rorr EZ Sigma, Oben’s next-generation commuter motorcycle. It blends performance, practicality, and smart features, including:
- Up to 175 km IDC range on a single charge.
- 95 km/h top speed with brisk 0–40 km/h acceleration in 3.3 seconds.
- Three adaptive ride modes — Eco, City, and Havoc — plus a reverse mode for tight urban spaces.
- A 5-inch TFT color display with navigation and real-time alerts.
These upgrades make the Rorr EZ Sigma a compelling option for riders who want efficiency without compromising on excitement.
Rorr EZ – The Practical Gateway to EVs
For riders seeking an affordable entry point into the world of e-motorcycles, the Rorr EZ remains an excellent choice. With three battery options (2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, 4.4 kWh), it offers flexibility based on individual commuting needs. Priced from just ₹99,999 (ex-showroom), it’s designed to be accessible while still delivering the core benefits of an electric motorcycle.
Growing Retail Footprint
Oben is also ensuring that its motorcycles are easier to access across India. With 50+ showrooms already operational in cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Kochi, Jaipur, Amritsar, Hyderabad, and Lucknow, the company plans to reach 150+ showrooms across 50+ cities by the end of the financial year. This expansion reflects Oben’s ambition of driving EV adoption across the country
Leadership take
Speaking about the initiative, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Oben Electric, said:
“The Mega Festive Utsav is designed to offer our customers exceptional value this festive season, making it easier than ever to experience our electric motorcycles. With the Rorr EZ series, we’ve created machines that combine performance, reliability, and technology for everyday riders.”
Conclusion
The ‘Mega Festive Utsav’ is more than just a festive campaign — it’s Oben Electric’s way of making premium electric motorcycles accessible, aspirational, and rewarding. With assured gifts, cashback, and motorcycles built on advanced R&D, Oben is not just adding sparkle to the festive season, but also paving the way for India’s transition to sustainable mobility.