Hero Xoom 160 First Ride Review – Maxi-Scooter Vibes with Everyday Practicality

The Hero Xoom 160 has been a long time coming. First showcased quite a while ago, it finally makes its way to the market as Hero’s flagship scooter. After spending some time with it, it’s clear that the Xoom 160 brings a lot to the table — though not without a few rough edges.
Big, Bold Design
The very first thing that grabs your attention is the way it looks. The Xoom 160 is big, muscular, and has the proportions of a proper maxi-scooter. It’s stylish without being flashy, and that strong road presence will likely be a big draw for many. The flip side, however, lies in the details. The plastics and fit-and-finish don’t quite match the scooter’s premium intentions. The turn indicators also feel a little old-school and could have been sharper. Even the switchgear and fuel lid give off a bit of a cost-cutting vibe.
Features That Matter
Hero has packed the scooter with plenty of equipment that makes daily use easier. Keyless start is a delight, there’s Bluetooth-enabled navigation, a handy glovebox, and even a boot light. The LED lighting all around adds to its appeal. The heart of the scooter is a 156cc, liquid-cooled engine making 14bhp and 14.6Nm — numbers that put it in the same league as the Yamaha Aerox. With 14-inch wheels, Showa suspension offering generous travel, and single-channel ABS, it’s built to deliver both comfort and control.
Out on the Road
Climb on, and the roomy ergonomics stand out. Taller riders will appreciate the generous seat-to-floorboard space and wide handlebar. In traffic, the scooter feels lighter than its 140kg weight suggests, and the power delivery is smooth, making it easy to weave through city streets. Out on open roads, it sits comfortably at 80–90 kmph, and the suspension shines when tackling bumps and potholes. Braking performance is another highlight — the front disc offers bite and confidence, while the rear drum feels surprisingly effective.
Verdict
The Hero Xoom 160 isn’t perfect. Plastic quality, limited under-seat storage, and a slightly laid-back CVT response are weak points. But taken as a whole, it’s a scooter that blends style, comfort, and performance better than most in its segment. For riders who want a modern, premium-feeling scooter that’s easy to live with every day — and capable of weekend getaways — the Xoom 160 is worth serious consideration.