Eurogrip Tyres Introduces New Adventure Range at EICMA 2025, Milan – Trailhound Wild & Bee Wild Unveiled

This year, Eurogrip Tyres has brought something new for the riders. During EICMA 2025 in Milan, the company unveiled two new tyres. These were the Trailhound Wild and Bee Wild. Both are part of its new adventure and scooter tyre range. The event will take place from 6 to 9 November 2025, and Eurogrip will participate for the fifth consecutive year.
Eurogrip is one of the leading tyre brands from TVS Srichakra Ltd. in India. It makes tyres for two and three-wheelers, besides having been growing fast in international markets too.
Eurogrip showcased many of its global products at its stall in Milan.
Some of the tyres on display included:
- Bee Connect
- Protorq Extreme
- Climber
- Roadhound
- Trailhound SCR
- Trailhound STR
- Bee Volt
- Bee Sport
These new products demonstrate how Eurogrip is expanding in different segments.
Its tyres now cater for scooters, sport bikes, touring bikes, enduro, motocross, and even electric models.
The company said this is part of its plan to build a global footprint and reach more riders around the world.
T. K. Ravi, Chief Operating Officer at TVS Srichakra, said,
“Our focus has always been on building trust through performance, and that continues to be our emphasis as we pursue our journey of building Eurogrip as a Bike Tyre Specialist, globally. With our new product introductions Trailhound Wild and Bee Wild, we are extending Eurogrip’s spirit of innovation into new segments showcasing our commitment to consistently bring relevant offerings to the riding community. EICMA gives us the opportunity to share these updates and connect with customers and business partners around the world.”
Adding to that, V. Sivaramakrishnan, Chief Technology Officer at TVS Srichakra, spoke about the technology behind these new tyres. He said,
“At Eurogrip, our Research & Development programs are built to translate advancements in material science, design precision and rigorous real-world testing, delivering exciting products to our global customers. Trailhound Wild and Bee Wild use new generation polymers in the compounds, multizone tread and an innovative tread design, making these product lines “rider’s delight” across varied terrains. EICMA has always been a great platform to showcase our new and best-in-class products and range.”
At the Eurogrip stand in Milan, visitors can see the full range of tyres up close. The brand display covers most types of bikes: Sport Touring, Off-Road, Trail Road, Classic, Scrambler, Sport, and Scooter categories. The showcase also gives the visitors an opportunity to understand the design and technology behind the tyres.
Eurogrip is anticipating strong interaction with trade partners, OEMs, and riders visiting the show. The company has invited distributors, retailers, and biking enthusiasts to visit its booth at Hall 14, Stand H38, at Fiera Milano Rho Exhibition Centre during the event.
In other words, Eurogrip is flexing its muscles, getting ready for bigger things. With new tyres like Trailhound Wild and Bee Wild, this brand keeps moving forward with their clear focus: to make products that work great for riders everywhere.