NPCI Announces BHIM UPI Option For FASTag Recharge

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is now offering customers the option to recharge their FASTag via BHIM UPI. This new payment method has been introduced with the objective to provide all vehicle owners with the convenience of recharging their tags prior to a journey so that they can skip the waiting at Toll Plazas. Any BHIM UPI-enabled mobile app would enable vehicle owners to recharge their FASTags on the go. Below is a Youtube video about the process of FASTag recharge through BHIM UPI:

The National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) is a program designed to meet the electronic tolling needs of the Indian market. It offers an interoperable nationwide toll payment solution including clearing house services for settlement and dispute management. Customers can now recharge their FASTag account through BHIM UPI enabled mobile applications just by logging into the BHIM app and following the steps appended below:

Login to your BHIM UPI App

Select Send Option

Enter NETC FASTag UPI ID which will be – netc.(VehicleNumber)@BankUPIHandle

Click Verify Your UPI Id

Enter the desired recharge amount

Enter the pin to authenticate the transaction

Customers will receive an SMS confirming them of the credit to their FASTag wallet

FASTag has been made mandatory on national highways throughout the country from December 15, 2019. It is a simple to use, reloadable tag fixed on the windscreen of a vehicle, which enables automatic deduction of toll charges from the prepaid or savings account linked to it while the vehicle is in motion. The tag must be affixed in the centre of the windscreen, from the inside, with the scanning area facing outwards and clearly visible so that the scanners at toll gates can easily deduct the necessary amount and let the car pass.

Upon introducing this new option, Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, “Consumer experience with NETC FASTag is our primary focus. We are pleased to announce the NETC FASTag recharge option through BHIM UPI. We believe that this facility would give them a smooth, secure and transparent toll payments experience just by using any of the UPI enabled mobile applications”