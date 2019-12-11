VIDEO: Everything You Need To Know About FASTag

As you all know, FASTags have now become mandatory for all vehicles in India, which is why we have made a video explaining all the important things one should know before purchasing Fastag. Apart from this, we have also explained why Fastags are required and how you can purchase it online. If you want to avoid long traffic queues, we suggest you buy a Fastag sticker as soon as possible. Check out the video below to know more about the importance of FASTags and how to purchase it:

Fastag is an Electronic Toll Collection programme launched by the NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) for faster toll collection at toll plazas on National Highways. A FASTag sticker employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from a prepaid account linked to it. This sticker should be affixed on the windscreen of your vehicle to help you drive through toll plazas without stopping. FASTags has a validity of over 5 years after purchase and only need to be recharged as per your requirement. Using FASTags have several benefits including cashless transactions, near non-stop movement of vehicles, online recharge, SMS alerts, 5-Year validity, reduced air pollution, reduced use of paper, and also saves time and reduces traffic.

Here’s what Mr Ravi Mathur, CEO of GS1 India has to say about FASTag, “FASTags would enable all vehicles to pay toll fee digitally while providing the convenience of faster movement across toll plazas. This, in turn, would help in significantly eliminate long queues at toll plazas with consequent saving in fuel and time. FASTags would also enable toll payments across State and district highways and even for parking in cities in the near future. This would help commuters in seamless movement across city parking to State to national highways. Through the use of GS1 unique identification numbers for vehicles, which are encoded in FasTags, each vehicle can get identified in a standardised and common manner by different government departments including Police, Traffic management authorities, Insurance, toll collection authorities, and municipal bodies, while in transit.”

