Now ‘Arena’ Customers Can Also Opt For Maruti Suzuki’s ‘Suzuki Connect’ App

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced its advanced intelligent telematics technology, Suzuki Connect, for the vehicles in its ARENA channel also. Launched in 2018 in NEXA, Suzuki Connect is an advanced telematics solution that offers a connected car experience to Maruti Suzuki car owners by using cloud-based services along with over-the-air updates.

What is Suzuki Connect

According to the company, Suzuki Connect is engineered and developed with rigorous research and practical learnings from driving habits, conditions, and challenges. Built on the pillar of People Technology, ‘Suzuki-Connect’ uses a Telematics Control Unit (TCU), which exchanges information through a cellular network with a centralized cloud-based server connected with the customer through Smartphone App. One of the features of ‘Suzuki-Connect is that it is difficult to tamper with, as it is well hidden and deeply embedded inside the vehicle.

Suzuki Connect Features

Suzuki Connect enhances user’s on-road driving experience through features like security alerts, geofence, vehicle status, navigate to the car, and many more. It allows customers to be better informed with characteristics like live vehicle tracking, driving analytics reports, functional alerts, and roadside assistance. Suzuki Connect Smartphone App is available on both iOS and Android platforms. Suzuki Connect is available as a Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessory across Maruti Suzuki’s passenger vehicles sales network of over 2,800 showrooms in more than 2,000 cities.

Pricing

‘Suzuki Connect’ can be bought by paying ₹11,900 (inclusive of taxes) with a three-year data subscription. NEXA customers already using the Suzuki Connect, can renew the subscription for ₹2,299 for 3 years or ₹999 for 1 year.

Official statement

Introducing Suzuki Connect, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “In today’s technology-savvy world, it is very important to stay connected as it provides reassurance, a sense of security and peace of mind. Suzuki Connect aims to bridge this need-gap, by giving an advanced and digitalized experience to our customers. Built on the. intelligent telematics technology, Suzuki Connect aims to increase user experience through its advanced features.”

He further added, “Since its launch at NEXA, Suzuki Connect has been well-appreciated by over 50,000 NEXA customers. A nationwide extensive study was undertaken to understand the challenges faced by the car owners daily and their expectations from these solutions, like receiving alerts for Tow Away, Intrusion & AC Idling, etc. Suzuki Connect empowers customers with convenience at their fingertips thus enhancing their car ownership experience. We are optimistic that it will be successful with our ARENA customers as well.”