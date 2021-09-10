MY2022 Honda CB500X: Changes Explained

Earlier this year, Honda blessed the Indian motorcyclists by launching the CB500X. Its pricing might be a little debatable but there’s no denying the fact that the CB500X is one amazing and potent machine. Honda does know how to make something even better when it is already pretty good. In Europe, Honda recently unveiled the updated CB500 range and needless to say, the CB500X was a part of the upgradation process too.

It is safe to assume that at a later date, we will be getting the updated CB500X in India, since it is the only 500 bike from the Japanese bike maker’s portfolio to be sold in India. Let’s take a detailed look at what has changed in the CB500X as compared to its outgoing model!

Upgraded suspension

One of the biggest changes in the CB500X has to be the inclusion of a more premium preload-adjustable 41mm Showa Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD fork. The outgoing model makes do with a conventional telescopic unit. Honda has also tweaked the monoshock which now gets a newly optimised spring rate and damping settings to work in unison with the upgraded front forks.

Better brakes and lighter swingarm

Honda has particularly focused on the riding dynamics of the CB500X in its latest iteration as it now benefits from a new swingarm, which is lighter with more lateral flex. The single disc setup up front has now been swapped for twin 296mm front discs. The petal disc brakes continue to be clamped by Nissin calipers. The upgraded braking equipment should bless it with better stopping power.

New colours

All three models will come with the Grand Prix Red colour option. The CB500X will also come with Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, which Honda calls “Mat” Gunpowder Black Metallic, as well as Pearl Organic Green.

Brighter LED headlights

Illumination plays a very crucial role in making an ADV more capable as it has to deal with unknown territories. Keeping the same in mind, CB500X’s headlight has been updated with brighter LEDs for improved high/low beams.

Upgraded internals

Apart from the above-mentioned changes, the CB500X remains exactly the same as before. It retains its Euro 5/ BS6-compliant 471cc, liquid-cooled motor which continues to make 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43.2 Nm at 6,500 rpm. However, Honda claims that they have introduced some minor changes to the internals such as new fuel injection settings, the shape and position of the new engine mounts.