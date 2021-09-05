Maruti-Suzuki To Recall 1.81 Lakh Vehicles

There have been various cases where the Car/Bike manufacturer had to recall their products due to some reason. Royal Enfield had to do the same with the Meteor 350. Similarly, Maruti Suzuki revealed on Friday that it has issued recall orders for 1.81 lakh vehicles to inspect and correct flaws that could result in safety hazards. The business voluntarily issued the recall order, and owners of potentially impacted vehicles would be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorised technicians.

The Issue

Maruti Suzuki stated in a press release that the recall order only applies to petrol Ciaz, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, and XL6 manufactured between May 4, 2018, and October 27, 2020. Once these vehicles are received, the Motor Generator Unit will be inspected and, if necessary, replaced at no cost to the client. The process of repairing any faulty parts will begin in the first week of November, and Maruti Suzuki is requesting that owners of these vehicles refrain from driving in waterlogged regions and avoid direct water spray on electrical and electronic components until then.

Process

Customers can find out if their car is affected by visiting the Maruti Suzuki or Nexa websites, depending on the model, and entering the vehicle’s chassis number (MA3, followed by a 14-digit alpha-numeric code) to see if it needs to be inspected.

Voluntary recalls are common all around the world, with automakers contacting customers of potentially impacted vehicles and requesting that they bring their vehicles in for inspection. When a defect is discovered, the repair or replacement is usually always free of charge. Some manufacturers in the United States have had to pay substantial fines in the past after it was discovered that they had evaded recalling questionable automobiles.

These recalls usually happen when several customers face a similar problem, and the manufacturers have to take this necessary step. The recalling of the cars is a smooth process and can be due to any reason but this particular case is because of Safety reasons. Which should not be ignored by anyone.