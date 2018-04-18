Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer Launched In India; Priced At INR 23 Lakh

Previously, Norton Motorcycles officially entered the Indian market after joining hands with Kinetic Group. The British two-wheeler manufacturer will assemble its motorcycles at Kinetic’s manufacturing facility in Maharashtra which would then be retailed in India along with other Asian markets including Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

In latest updates, Norton Motorcycles has launched the Commando 961 Cafe Racer in the Indian market at INR 23 lakh (ex-showroom Pune). The made-to-order motorcycles would be imported to India via the CBU route and you can book one for a token amount of INR 2 lakh. As aforementioned, the two-wheeler brand plans to assemble its motorcycles at Kinetic’s facility and thus we should see more competitive prices in the future.

The Cafe Racer traits include round headlight, a small flyscreen, clip-on handlebar, and a rear cowl. The fuel tank features knee recesses while rear cowl gets a integrated tail light. The motorcycle also gets a carbon-fibre front fender.

Mechanically, the motorcycle uses a 961 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank that is tuned to deliver 79 bhp of power at 6,500rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 5,200rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed transmission. The engine gets new die-cast cases, head and cylinder, with Nikasil bore plating inside the cylinder.

Stopping power is provided by 320mm twin-disc brakes with Brembo sourced 4-piston caliper at the front and a 220mm single disc with a 2-piston caliper at the rear. Suspension duties are performed by Ohlins upside down forks upfront and Ohlins twin shocks at the rear.

As reported earlier, the Commando will be followed by the Dominator and its variants, Commando 961 Sport, Commando 961 Cafe Racer, Dominator Sport and DomiRacer.