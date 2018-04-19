Yamaha FZ25 Continues To Impress; Wins India Design Mark (I Mark) Awards 2018

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has announced the receipt of prestigious India Design Mark (I Mark) by the Indian Design Council. The acknowledgement is awarded to Yamaha’s mid-class, street fighter motorcycle, the FZ 25 for its engineering and design. Since 2012, Yamaha’s design philosophy has received the true testimony for its entire range of products like YZF-R15 (2012), Cygnus Ray (2013), Cygnus Ray Z (2014), Cygnus Alpha and FZ (2015), Yamaha Fascino & Saluto 125 (2016), Cygnus Ray ZR and YZF R3 (2017) followed by FZ 25 winning the certification this year.

The all new FZ 25 was launched to strengthen & expand FZ brand in India. The motorcycle gets a newly designed 249cc, air cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine that is capable of producing 20.9 PS of power @ 8000 rpm and 20 Nm of peak torque @ 6000 rpm. The FZ 25 is a light weight machine, weighing 148 kg. The fuel efficiency from the Blue Core engine is claimed to deliver fewer stops for petrol and more time spent in the saddle.

Commenting on the achievement, Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales Pvt. Ltd. said that the Company is excited to be honoured by one of the most coveted recognitions in the industry, ‘India Design Mark’. He further added that Yamaha always strives to bring the most innovative and stylish products to its consumers and this certification have further induced the brand’s zeal to cater to its patrons with exciting products that revs heart for its excellence in design, style and comfort.

India Design Council is an autonomous body of Government of India established under the aegis of Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry. It is a national strategic body for multi-disciplinary design and is involved in promotion of design to ultimately make India a design enabled country. The India Design Council is spearheading the national design direction and is working with other government agencies, the design community, industry and education institutions to promote design in business, society and public services and developing design excellence.