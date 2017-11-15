Norton Motorcycles Arrives In India; Announces Upcoming Products and Future Strategies

Norton Motorcycles have officially entered the Indian market after joining hands with Kinetic Group. The Pune based brand already partners iconic motorcycle brands like MV Agusta and SWM in the Indian market, with the latter set to arrive very soon.

Speaking about the new joint venture between the Indian company and the iconic British Motorcycle brand, the pact was inked at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show. Norton Motorcycles will be assembled at Kinetic’s manufacturing facility in Maharashtra and will then be retailed in India along with other Asian markets which include Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam. Norton Motorcycles will also provide IP and design/engineering for current and future models to the joint venture.

Norton Motorcycles will launch the Commando series by the end of 2018 for India and Asean markets. Motoroyale and Norton will also launch a Limited Edition all-British CBU version of its existing models by the first quarter of 2018. The Commando will be followed by the Dominator and its variants, Commando 961 Sport, Commando 961 Cafe Racer, Dominator Sport and DomiRacer.

The Norton Dominator is powered by a 961cc parallel twin with dry sump lubrication. With an 88mm x 79mm Bore x Stroke, the fuel injected Euro 4 compliant motor has been paired with a 5-speed gearbox and cranks out 80 PS at 6,500 rpm and 90 Nm at 5,200 clicks.

The bike features 43mm USD Ohlins forks up front which are adjustable for preload, compression and rebound, while at the rear, an Ohlins TTX 36 mono shock offers adjustability for ride height, preload and compression. Braking duties are handled by twin Brembo 320mm discs up front and a single 220m disc paired to a two piston caliper at the back. The Norton Commando shares most mechanical components with the Dominator.

Norton Motorcycles is also working on developing a new range and engine platforms which will be made available to the joint venture in the subsequent years.