2025 Ducati XDiavel V4 India Launch Confirmed: Bookings Open, Price Expected Around Rs 30 Lakh

Ducati is gearing up to bring the new XDiavel V4 in India and the launch will be towards the end of December 2025. Bookings are already open and the brand has started to tease the motorcycle on its official channels. When it does arrive, the XDiavel V4 will be positioned alongside the regular Diavel V4, as a more relaxed, but equally powerful alternative.
The XDiavel has always been Ducati’s idea of a cruiser and the V4 version remains true to that thinking. It retains the dramatic design and powerful performance of the Diavel, but alters the riding position to suit riders who prefer to ride long distances in a laid-back position.
At the heart of the motorcycle is Ducati’s 1158cc Granturismo V4 engine. It has been updated to meet Euro 5+ norms and delivers around 166-168 bhp and 126 Nm of torque. These are the same figures as the Diavel V4 so there is no compromise in performance whatsoever. As standard, power is sent through a six-speed gearbox with bi-directional quickshifter.
Where the XDiavel really is different is ergonomics.
- Forward-set footpegs
- Swept-back, wider handlebar
- Lower 770mm seat height
- More relaxed rider triangle
This configuration makes the bike feel more calm and comfortable when riding on highways. Ducati has also worked on the pillion seat to make it wider and more suited for longer journeys.
The chassis and hardware is common with the Diavel V4.
- Fully adjustable front 50mm USD fork
- Fully adjustable rear monoshock
- Single sided aluminium swingarm
- Chain drive (instead belt, as old models of XDiavel)
Braking is taken care of by top-shelf Brembo hardware, with twin 330mm discs at the front, and a single disc at the rear, supported by cornering ABS.
In terms of electronics, the XDiavel V4 is fully loaded.
- Four riding modes
- Three power modes
- Traction Control and Wheelie Control
- Launch Control and cruise control
- Huge 6.9 in. TFT screen (shared with Panigale V4)
The motorcycle weighs around 226 kg without fuel which is around 6 kg heavier than the Diavel V4 but the lower seat height helps in handling it well.
Ducati will offer the XDiavel V4 in two colours, Burning Red and Black Lava. Pricing is probably around Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) putting it little above the Diavel V4.