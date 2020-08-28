Nissan Reveals Design Approach Behind The Upcoming Magnite Compact SUV

Nissan India will be stepping into the compact SUV war in India with an all-new product – the Magnite. Slated for introduction early next year, this Nissan will be up against some bestsellers and new entrants which are ready to take the market by storm.

The carmaker has now revealed the approach taken when its designers set out to carve the new product. Promising to be a thoroughly modern vehicle, the newest offering in the Nissan family will take its global SUV legacy into the future and has been designed for India and for export countries.

The interiors of the Nissan Magnite Concept feature a horizontal instrument panel, followed by air ventilators which have a distinctive shape and cliff section, making things appear sporty and current. It also includes a sporty mono-form shape seat which enhances comfort and the rear seats offer robust pattern and rich cushioning adding to the premium-ness of the car.

Explaining further, Takumi Yoneyama, Design Manager, Nissan Motor Corporation, said, “The Nissan Magnite Concept embodies Nissan’s spirit in every way. Our design approach was based on the art of sculpting and not just drawing lines on paper. We sculpted a solid and dynamic feel by carving a shape from a big, overhanging body. We followed the core of Japanese sense and aesthetic by extracting pure dynamism and shedding the unnecessary. We are proud to introduce our newest creation and we hope that our customers in India will love it.”

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Nissan Magnite Concept is designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of the Indian customers. The front section and the grill frame feature a vertical motion to enhance rigidness. In contrast, very sleek and sharp LED Headlamps and L-shape Daytime running light creates a strong impression. This dynamic combination gives the car a confident and bold look; special tinted red colour adds further depth and makes it look solid and vibrant.”

The Magnite shares the same CMF-A+ platform that currently underpins the Renault Triber seven-seater compact-MPV. For the uninitiated, Nissan and Renault share the same platforms for many of their offerings. Unlike the Triber, Magnite will come with a five-seater configuration. The Renault Kiger will make use of the same underpinnings and mechanical bits and will debut in India as the Magnite’s cousin.

Nissan is expected to pack the Magnite with a host of new connectivity and convenience features. It is also expected to come equipped with some segment-first features like a 360-degree parking camera. It might also include a multifunction steering wheel with mounted controls, climate control system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a large screen for the infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay.

The Nissan Magnite will likely be offered with a 72 PS 1.0-litre N/A three-cylinder petrol engine linked to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT and a 95 PS 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine coupled to a 5-speed MT or a CVT. These are just mere speculations though but we will get a clearer picture as soon as Nissan decides to reveal more information.