Nissan Magnite To Get A New Variant Soon!

The Magnite really turned around Nissan’s fortune in India. With its aggressive pricing, loads of features, and competent powertrains, the Magnite has crossed 65,000 bookings so far. Not to forget, it also scored a good 4 stars in the ASEAN NCAP crash test. Now, Nissan will soon introduce a new variant to the Magnite lineup in a bid to remain relevant in the segment. Let’s take a look at the new variant:

What’s new?

The new variant will be called XV executive trim. The XV executive trim will essentially be slotted between the XL and the XV trim. In terms of exteriors, it gets 16-inch alloy wheels. The interior gets a new 9-inch android based touchscreen infotainment system which will be fitted by the dealership. The infotainment system comes with onboard navigation powered by Google maps, video playback capability, and a split-screen view.

Other features include a reverse parking camera, ISOFIX child mounts, rear centre armrest and driver seat height adjustment. When compared to the XV trim, the XV executive misses out on features such as LED DRLs, fog lamps, keyless entry with push-button start/stop and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster to name a few. The XV executive will be priced roughly around ₹40000 to ₹50000 more than the XL trim. The Magnite XV executive will be available with all the powertrain options which include the naturally aspirated petrol engine with a manual gearbox and a turbo petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox or a CVT.

Powertrain options

Mechanically, it is powered by the same 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Renault Triber as well which puts out 72PS and 96Nm of peak outputs and is mated to a 5-speed Manual transmission. It also gets a 1.0L turbo petrol unit. It produces 100 ps and 152nm of torque in the CVT guise whereas the 5-speed manual trim produces 100ps and 160nm of torque.

Nissan Virtual advisor

Nissan also recently rolled out a virtual sales advisor for Magnite customers. Virtual Sales Advisor equips Nissan customers with real-time personalized product expert interaction that provides information about the vehicle, answer product and ownership related queries, variant suggestions, financing and exchange value options, virtual test drives as well as book the car online. The platform provides complete end-to-end informational and transactional assistance in the customer journey to help the customer make a considered buying decision.