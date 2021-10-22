EXCLUSIVE: New Road-Biased Yezdi / BSA Motorcycle Spied Testing

Mahindra owned subsidiary Classic Legends is responsible for the successful resurrection of the iconic motorcycle brand Jawa in India. It caused quite some hype when Classic Legends announced that it is breathing new life into Jawa and also announced that it is also going to revive the likes of Yezdi and BSA. Their resurrection too seems to be going at full chatter because in the past few months, there have been frequent sightings of the Yezdi ADV and a Scrambler as well. Back in the month of August, a mysterious motorcycle was also captured by a little birdie and the thinktanks of our industry came to a conclusion that it could very well be a modern-day 650cc BSA motorcycle.

And now, another motorcycle has been spied by our reader Suyog Phadtare and by the looks of it, it could be a new road-biased Yezdi or BSA.

What could it be?

The angle of the image doesn’t reveal that much information but it is worth noticing here that the engine block and the exhaust layout look very similar to that of Jawa’s 293 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 27.3 ps and peak torque of 27 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant-mesh transmission.

Whatever it is, it is pretty evident that it is going to be a road-biased motorcycle because, unlike the Yezdi Scrambler and ADV, this test mule gets alloy wheels instead of wired spokes. What makes our belief cement even further that it is indeed a road-biased motorcycle is the fact that it gets a fat rear tyre that looks road-oriented. Up front, it gets fork gaiters and bar-end mirrors to accentuate its retro appeal. We can also expect it to get a round-shaped headlight up front because that is what the current norm is.

We will have to wait for more information or more spy shots to make their way to us before we can comment on exactly what it is but it is indeed going to be a road-biased Yezdi or BSA with Jawa’s 293cc powertrain. The next few months are going to witness a huge influx of retro-styled motorcycles. So if you are eyeing to include a retro beauty in your garage, you are going to have a lot more options lined up soon and Classic Legends is going to play a major role in it.