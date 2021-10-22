BMW India Launches The 530i Carbon Edition

It seems like BMW has a slew of special editions lined up for the Indian market. We recently saw the launch of the 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition and now BMW has gone ahead and given the special edition treatment to the 5 series. Launched at ₹66.30 lakh, the 530i carbon edition features a host of cosmetic changes. The 530i carbon edition is locally assembled at BMW’s Chennai plant. Let’s take a look at what’s new:

Exterior

The 530i carbon edition is available only in the Alpine White paint shade. The exterior gets a carbon pack for some parts. The kidney grille receives the carbon treatment. There’s a new front splitter that sports the carbon treatment as well. Other changes include carbon fibre mirror caps and a rear spoiler which is again in carbon fibre. The 18-inch alloy wheels are painted in jet black. Other exterior features remain the same such as the L shaped LED headlamps with LED DRLs. The rear gets sporty trapezoidal exhaust tips.

Interior

The interior gets new perforated Sensatec trim in Cognac/Black colour combination with contrast stitching. Other interior details remain the same. You get a whole host of electric adjustments such as thigh adjustment and even an electric bolster adjustment for the seat. Apart from the electric lumbar adjustment for the seats, you also get memory function for them and an electrically adjustable steering column.

The 12.3-inch BMW live cockpit display comes with a whole host of features with a navigation display as well. The 12.3-inch touchscreen features a 16 speaker Harmon Kardon system. In terms of features, you also get 4 zone climate control, BMW display key, electrically operated boot, 11 colour ambient lighting, wireless charging, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, auto-dimming IRVM, DSC, DTC, ABS, EBD, TPMS, seven airbags, attention assist and park assist with reversing assistant to name a few.

Powertrain

The 530i carbon edition is available only with a petrol engine. It’s powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine that produces 252hp and 350Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and 0-100 kph comes up in 6.1sec.