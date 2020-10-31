Nissan Magnite Production Begins At Chennai Plant

Nissan has already officially revealed the upcoming Magnite. Now that the world has resumed, and the demand for personal vehicles has also increased, Nissan has started producing the upcoming Magnite SUV at its Chennai plant.

The upcoming Magnite SUV will be Nissan’s first product under the Nissan NEXT strategy for the Indian market. Nissan has also announced that the Magnite will be completely made in India and exported to other countries. “The all-new Nissan Magnite plays a vital role in our Nissan NEXT strategy and represents Nissan’s undeniable commitment to the Indian market as a customer-centric organization. The car reiterates our brand philosophy of keeping customers at the heart of everything we do to deliver exciting products for enriching experiences. As we continue to prioritize and invest in the Indian consumer, who is aspirational and discerning with vehicles, we aim for the all-new Nissan Magnite to be the first product that will enable sustainable growth. Nissan will continue to be the primary brand in India,” said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India.

Design and details:

The upcoming Nissan Magnite will arrive with a setup of full LED headlamps, along with a LED daytime running lights, a sculpted design, faux skid plates, bold alloy wheels, roof rails, and two-tone exterior color options, to give it a bold and sporty look. The new Nissan Magnite is built on the CMF-A+ platform, which is the end result of the Renault-Nissan Alliance. The same platform is also used in the Renault Triber MPV in India.

Features:

The all-new Nissan Magnite will arrive with a host of features like- Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM), an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, connected car tech, climate control, and a digital instrument cluster. On the safety front, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), speed-sensing door lock, central locking, and SRS dual airbag system with pretension and load limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.

Although Nissan has not announced much about the engine’s output, it will feature a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that will be mated to a 5-speed manual and will be capable of producing a power output of 72bhp. A turbocharged version of the engine, which will be mated to a manual gearbox and an x-tronic CVT will be capable of producing a power output of about 100bhp.